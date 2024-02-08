[Watch] Tony Khan looked very concerned for Sting after Dynamite went off the air

The CEO and President of AEW, Tony Khan, walked out to the arena to check on the WWE Hall of Famer, Sting, after Dynamite went off the air.

On the latest episode of Dynamite, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to challenge Ricky Starks and Big Bill for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. It was possibly the last stop for The Icon before his retirement match at the upcoming Revolution 2024 pay-per-view.

The match was eventful, as expected, with several brutal spots. At the end of a tremendous encounter, The Icon and Darby successfully captured the titles. However, The Young Bucks came out and attacked the 64-year-legend as well as Darby with a rod and ruined a great moment.

The show went off the air with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson standing tall while the legend was laid down on the mat. The AEW President, Tony Khan, walked out when the show was off-air and checked on The Icon. TK also hugged the veteran while he was lying on the apron.

Sting might defend the AEW World Tag Team Title in his last match

While Sting and Darby Allin became the AEW World Tag Team Champions on Dynamite this week, The Icon's final match is still yet to take place at Revolution. The Young Bucks showed up when he was asked about his last opponent on an episode of Dynamite weeks ago, and they are expected to be in his last match.

Meanwhile, with the 64-year-old being a tag team champion, he will likely defend his title alongside Darby Allin against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson at Revolution.

Thus, it remains to be seen whether The Icon manages to go out as the champion or suffers defeat in his final match.

How do you feel about The Young Bucks being The Icon's last opponents? Sound off in the comments section below.

