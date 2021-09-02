Watch: Tony Khan loses his cool at top faction after AEW Dynamite goes off-the-air 

Tony Khan lost his cool and engaged in a verbal spat with The Elite after this week's AEW Dynamite went off the air.

In the main event, AEW Tag Team Champions Young Bucks and Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers defeated Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express. Post-match, AEW Champion Kenny Omega came down to the ring and joined his 'Elite' stablemates in assaulting Lucha Bros and Jurassic Express.

Meanwhile, Christian tried to come to the rescue, but The Elite promptly took him down. The cage started descending while The Elite continued their brutal assault.

Despite Kazarian and Dante Martin trying their best to enter the steel structure, they couldn't as The Elite possessed the keys. This prompted Tony Khan to walk down the entrance ramp in an uncharacteristically angry mood.

Tony khan big mad after #AEWDynamite goes off the air pic.twitter.com/v1aeyqu8QL — Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net aka THE SPOILER (@Casshooole) September 2, 2021

However, even Khan couldn't stop The Elite from unleashing brutality on their rivals. To make matters worse, Omega threw taunts at Tony Khan as the latter walked back after failing to get the situation in order.

Will Tony Khan take any action against The Elite?

Although The Elite asserted their dominance during this week's AEW Dynamite, it's clear they have entered the bad books of the AEW President. While Khan couldn't stop the stable from creating chaos on Dynamite, he could take action against The Elite with All Out 2021 just around the corner.

Young Bucks and Omega will defend their AEW Tag Team titles and World title, respectively, at All Out. Tony Khan can put them in a disadvantageous position with some tough stipulations to their matches. If the stipulations are added, they can raise the odds against the champions.

Do you think The Elite will lose all their gold at AEW: All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy