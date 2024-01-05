[Watch] Tony Khan shares a wholesome moment with young AEW fan

AEW President Tony Khan showed how much he cares for the fans on last night’s Dynamite when he went out of his way to greet a young fan.

In a video that has now gone viral on Twitter, Khan can be seen eagerly wishing the crowd. When he came close to one particular fan, he asked for his name and posed for a picture, which turned out to be a video.

The kid’s mom, who goes by the account name GigiForTheWin, took to Twitter to express her gratitude to Tony Khan and thanked him for making her kid feel like a celebrity.

“When @tonyrkhan makes your kid feel like a celebrity! Thank you @aew for an awesome #dynamite. #AEW #AEWDynamite #TonyKhan #meetandgreetgoals #onedayitwillhappen,” she tweeted.

It just goes to show how passionate TK is about AEW and how much his fans mean to him.

Tony Khan has his say on AEW Women’s Tag Team titles

Tony Khan finally gave his verdict on the much-talked-about AEW Women’s Tag Team Championship, which is a positive one.

During the AEW Worlds End media scrum, he said having those titles would be great for the company and the women’s division.

"It’s something I think would be great. We’ve definitely shown we can expand our programming and certainly some of the best matches and most exciting rivalries we’ve ever had in the women’s division in recent weeks and months. There are a lot of great tandems, some that are active right now that would be great, and some that haven’t teamed in a while that could be great for that. There are a lot of great opportunities there and something to keep an eye on," he said. [H/T Fightful]

If TK brings in the Women’s Tag Team Titles, it will be interesting to see how things shape up in the women’s division. With many names like Britt Baker and the newly signed Deonna Purrazzo, it is an exciting time for AEW.

Do you think it's time for AEW to have Women’s Tag Team Titles? Tell us in the comments section below.