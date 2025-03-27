WATCH: Top AEW heel forgets he is the bad guy in funny botch

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Mar 27, 2025 02:22 GMT
A popular AEW name had a hilarious interaction with a fan tonight on Dynamite, as he seems to have forgotten his role within the company. He deviated for once from being a stoic heel figure.

Konosuke Takeshita has become a fan favorite within the company for his in-ring talent, and tonight was no different as the fans enjoyed his appearance during the show. The Alpha was in action tonight against Mark Briscoe and was once more accompanied by Don Callis.

At one point in the match, Takeshita had Briscoe reeling at ringside. He was feeling himself as he turned towards the fans, and he got carried away. The 29-year-old ended up high-fiving a fan but quickly remembered he was supposed to be the heel in this bout.

See a clip of this interesting interaction below.

Both Mark Briscoe and Konosuke Takeshita put on a show tonight on AEW Dynamite, exchanging several explosive moves against one another. This eventually forced Don Callis to leave the commentary desk and head up ringside to cheer on The Alpha.

In the end, the Japanese star would hit his Raging Fire finisher in what would be another major win for him. He has been looking good despite taking a loss to Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution earlier this month.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
