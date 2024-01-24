[Watch] Top AEW heels break character in an emotional backstage moment

The members of a top heel faction in AEW were seen breaking character and meeting their fellow star and his family in an emotional backstage clip from Dynamite last week.

The top AEW heels in question are Roderick Strong and The Kingdom. Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven are currently a part of the newly formed faction, Undisputed Kingdom, led by Adam Cole. Cole was revealed to be the man behind The Devil mask.

The group, which also includes Wardlow, revealed their identities at Worlds End. Despite being heels, the trio was seen breaking character backstage in an emotional video in which they met Mark Briscoe and the Pugh family.

Roddy and The Kingdom shared an emotional moment with Mark and Jay Briscoe's family in a backstage video from Dynamite last week. Mark also shared the story of Jay Briscoe's daughter about how she was injured, and doctors said she wouldn't walk, but she proved everyone wrong and walked down the ramp.

How Jim Ross feels about the new AEW heel faction

The newly formed heel faction in AEW, Undisputed Kingdom, is already in the talks, with guys like Roderick Strong, The Kingdom, Wardlow, and Adam Cole being the members. WWE legend Jim Ross shared his thoughts on the faction while speaking on the Grilling JR podcast.

"I was good with it, all those guys, they all need to be booked, they all need to be utilized. So that's where we are, so what you got there? You got five guys, that are all important to the company. They haven't had any strong, I don't wanna say direction but they haven't had an identity. So it gives five guys right there an opportunity to quote-unquote get over and they all deserve opportunities, so run with the ball fellas, that's what you gotta do." [From 05:47 to 06:29]

It remains to be seen how the group fares in AEW and what the future has in store for them.

