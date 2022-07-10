Watch: Top AEW star assaults Darby Allin during public appearance

Brody King attacked Darby Allin during a recent public gathering. The two have had issues on AEW programming over the last two weeks.

It all started when King last eliminated Allin to win the first-ever Royal Rampage on the July 2nd edition of Friday's show. The victory enabled The House of Black member to challenge for the Interim AEW World Championship. However, he lost to champion Jon Moxley days later on Dynamite.

After the title match, King confronted Sting and Allin on his way back. Brody and Darby had a brief exchange, but the latter eventually offered a handshake. The 35-year-old eventually ignored the gesture and walked away, hinting at a potential feud.

In a recent video clip, King was seen brutally attacking Allin, who appeared in an autograph signing at Seattle's Southcenter Mall. The House of Black member ended the beatdown with a powerbomb through a merchandise table. King was greeted with loud boos from the people as he left the area.

With recent developments, a potential rivalry between Darby and Brody on AEW television could be on the cards for the two stars.

Twitter fans had varied opinions on Brody King's beatdown of AEW star Darby Allin

While people in Seattle didn't like Brody King's attack on Darby Allin, fans on Twitter apparently had varied reactions. One fan hilariously noted that people cheered Allin while he was beaten up.

Another fan jokingly stated that he would've called the police to inform them that there was an ongoing assault.

LDM ✊🏾 @Thereal2tz @Machobeard4life Just to be funny I would’ve called the cops and said it’s a man attack this guy in a store @Machobeard4life Just to be funny I would’ve called the cops and said it’s a man attack this guy in a store 😂

Meanwhile, some users were down with a storyline unfolding in a public setting. One of them even said that he would go to autograph signings regularly from now on.

Denis @DeeGran

I need to start going to autograph signings @Machobeard4life Yo that's dope aew taking storylines to the public .I need to start going to autograph signings @Machobeard4life Yo that's dope aew taking storylines to the public .I need to start going to autograph signings 😆

One user predicted that Tony Khan might have come up with the idea of a beatdown in a public spot. He added that it would be better if Khan let King and Allin go at it outside AEW.

Irrelevant GIF Guy @twistedsniffer @Machobeard4life I absolutely LOVE @AEW . If TK came up with this, that's cool. But if he just gives them the freedom to this kind of stuff...even better @Machobeard4life I absolutely LOVE @AEW. If TK came up with this, that's cool. But if he just gives them the freedom to this kind of stuff...even better

A possible rivalry between House of Black and Sting and Darby Allin will be interesting as both forces are seemingly from the dark side. With the former's Buddy Matthews still out, King and Malakai Black could lock horns with the face-painted duo in the future.

