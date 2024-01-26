[Watch] Top AEW star fakes Rey Mysterio's iconic 619 during a match

A former AEW Women's World Champion tricked fans by faking the iconic 619 signature move of the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio in a viral clip from her match on ROH.

The star in question is Nyla Rose. Nyla has been a part of the Jacksonville-based promotion since its inception back in 2019. Being one of the most prominent women on the roster, Rose has also been a former AEW Women's World Champion and has been in the ring with some of the finest female talents in the world.

Currently, Nyla Rose is a part of Tony Khan-owned Ring of Honor women's roster. Nyla is currently involved in a feud with the ROH Women's Champion Athena. On the most recent episode of Honor Club, Rose was in action against Laynie Luck, and she pranked the fans by faking the popular 619 move after calling for it.

619 is a move popularised by the WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. Rey has been using it as his finishing move for years. Furthermore, several other wrestlers, such as Rey's son, Dominik Mysterio, also use the move as a tribute. Nyla Rose, however, tricked everyone with the gesture and changed the move midway.

Check out the clip below:

Update on Rey Mysterio's WWE return

Rey Mysterio was last seen on an episode of SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2023, where he was attacked and injured by Santos Escobar. Speaking to Baker Banter recently, Rey said he hopes to return for Royal Rumble this Saturday:

"I'm really working hard on my physical therapy. I just had knee surgery, thanks to Santos Escobar, and his time will come eventually. I do hope that I can return for the Rumble, if not shortly after that. I am working very hard to make my return as soon as possible.” [H/T SEScoops]

It remains to be seen when The Master of the 619 will make his return to the ring.

