Watch: Top AEW star gets a standing ovation after title loss at All In 2024

A top AEW star suffered a brutal loss at All In 2024. However, the crowd showed her massive respect by giving her a standing ovation after her title match.

'Timeless' Toni Storm headed into All In with her AEW Women's World Championship on the line, hoping to continue her dominant reign at the top of the women's division. She defended the title against the winner of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, Mariah May, who recently turned heel and attacked her mentor after winning the tourney.

In a shocking turn of events, the Glamour managed to defeat Storm and become the new Women's World Champion. The title bout got massive cheers at Wembley Stadium from a raucous London crowd.

After suffering the heartbreaking loss, Toni Storm received a standing ovation from the crowd as she shook hands with the fans while walking to the back. It seemed like the Timeless One could be taking some time off from the promotion. However, things could change as soon as this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite where the former champ could ask for a rematch against her former friend, Mariah May.

You can watch the clip of Toni Storm getting a standing ovation from the crowd below:

The Glamour has risen to the top of the All Elite Wrestling's women's division in a remarkably short time. We will have to wait and see what's in store for the 26-year-old, starting from the upcoming episode of Dynamite this week.

