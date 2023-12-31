[Watch] Top AEW star performs Brock Lesnar’s F5 during Worlds End

MJF paid homage to WWE legend Brock Lesnar in his match against Samoa Joe at AEW Worlds End pay-per-view. Maxwell hit the Samoan Submission Machine with an F5, which sent the fans into a frenzy.

The match was great as there was an added layer of excitement as The Devil was going to reveal his identity. But little did the fans know that MJF would be paying homage to The Beast Incarnate.

During the match with the referee knocked down, Maxwell showed great strength to hoist Samoa Joe on his shoulders and, in a moment of sheer brilliance, hit the F5 much to the shock of all the fans inside the arena.

The move was smooth, with both men landing properly and MJF executing it perfectly to a tee. The match ended with Samoa Joe being crowned the new AEW World Champion in shocking circumstances.

The night went from bad to worse for MJF as it was revealed that his best friend, Adam Cole, was The Devil all this time. The former World Champion was then attacked by Cole’s henchmen, who were none other than Roderick Strong, Wardlow, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett.

