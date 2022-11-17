[Watch] Top AEW star seemingly takes a major shot at CM Punk in a promo after Dynamite goes off air

CM Punk hasn't appeared in AEW since the All Out pay-per-view. The Second City Saint went on a verbal tirade against company EVPs Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks at the media scrum.

His arch-rival, MJF (Maxwell Jacob Friedman), seemingly took a dig at him in a promo after this week's edition of Dynamite went off the air. As the cameras stopped filming, Friedman cut a promo in the ring in the presence of AEW President Tony Khan.

The Salt of the Earth asked fans to pop in to showcase their love for professional wrestling. He also gave props to TK despite not having seen eye-to-eye with the AEW President in the past.

“I’d like to get real real quick with all y’all, real quick. Just give me a second. No, no. No bullsh*t. No bullsh*t. Everybody listen to me real quick. A lot of bullsh*t has gone on, a lot of bullsh*t. We all know it. We all know it. However, let me make something crystal clear. Me and you [Tony], we’ve been at odds once or twice. I’m not gonna stand here and pretend that’s not the case. But there’s something I take issue with that I’ve been seeing lately," said MJF. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

MJF, who has already feuded with Punk in AEW, seemingly took a dig at him in the same promo.

“This sh*t is not ballet. Every time we get in this ring, we are risking our lives. Do you people understand that? And we don’t take that lightly. And what I damn sure don’t take lightly is somebody coming into my company, dropping trousers, and taking a dump. That sh*t ain’t happening anymore!" added MJF.

MJF will challenge for the AEW World Championship previously held by CM Punk

CM Punk is a two-time AEW World Champion. He initially won the title by beating Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing.

However, due to an untimely injury, CM Punk was forced to sit on the sidelines as Jon Moxley became the Interim Champion. The two would collide after Punk's return and at All Out, the former WWE star defeated Moxley to become a two-time champion.

This weekend at Full Gear, MJF will challenge Moxley for the world championship in the main event of the show.

Will MJF become the promotion's new world champion? Give your thoughts in the comment section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

WWE Hall of Famer says here that Roman Reigns could be defeated by an unexpected name

Poll : 0 votes