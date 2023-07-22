[Watch] Unseen footage of former WWE personality getting called "legendary piece of sh*t" before show goes live emerges

A rather interesting interaction involving a former WWE name that did not air on TV has recently been making rounds on social media.

The personality is Tony Schiavone, who has had a long career in the business of pro wrestling. Apart from his current stint in AEW, he has also worked in WCW and WWE in backstage and commentary roles. Currently, he is seen providing play-by-play commentary on Dynamite.

Before AEW Dynamite started this week, the cameras were already rolling to capture a hilarious moment. After the announcer acknowledged Excalibur and turned his attention to Schiavone, he called the commentator "legendary." This prompted Excalibur to blurt out:

“Absolute legend? Legendary piece of s**t.”

You can check out the footage here:

The following moments saw Excalibur being noticeably flustered. It should be noted that the comment was certainly made in jest.

WWE legend Jim Ross had previously commented on Tony Schiavone's career

Back in 2003, Jim Ross had temporarily been away from his role on the commentary desk in WWE. While Tony Schiavone had been considered as a replacement for him, the position had ultimately gone to Jonathan Coachman.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross revealed that the reason for Tony not getting the opportunity was to be attributed largely to Kevin Dunn:

"I'm all for Tony getting more work, making some more paydays," Ross stated. "It was met with a lukewarm reception. When you said Kevin Dunn was not a big Schiavone fan, apparently, by what we're talking about here, and he put the kibosh to that deal and used a homegrown guy, Jonathan Coachman, to sit in my chair for a while." [15:23 – 15:49]

Tony Schiavone has flourished in his current role and is regarded as one of the most recognizable figures in AEW today. It remains to be seen what is next for him down the line.

