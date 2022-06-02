×
Watch: What happened with MJF after his fiery promo on AEW Dynamite

The Salt of the Earth on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite
Kaushik Das
Modified Jun 02, 2022 04:11 PM IST

AEW World Champion CM Punk came out to the ring to seemingly confront Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) after the latter's segment on Dynamite.

On this week's Wednesday night show, The Salt of the Earth cut a promo where he didn't hold anything back. Friedman said that despite being one of the company's top stars, he doesn't get the respect that he deserves. He even blamed fans for not acknowledging his in-ring talent.

The 26-year-old star then shifted his focus towards Tony Khan. He bashed the AEW President for refusing to pay him more money and signing former WWE Superstars. Friedman ended the promo by asking Khan to fire him and calling the CEO a "mark."

Now, in videos doing the rounds on social media, CM Punk can be seen walking toward the ring after the segment concluded. But before The Straight Edge Superstar could come face-to-face with MJF, the latter left the squared circle and exited the arena through the crowd.

After MJF’s mic was cut off, CM Punk walked out. This happened during the commercial break. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/0AoS1vqHWR

You can check out the full results of this week's AEW Dynamite HERE.

MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite was praised by both fans and pro-wrestling personalities

Shortly after The Salt of the Earth's segment on All Elite Wrestling's flagship show, fans and his fellow professionals took to social media to react to it.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seemed to have loved the segment, judging by his reaction on Twitter:

“Im the only guy that makes you feel…”💰💰💰💰💰M🔥J🔥F🔥#AEW#AEWDynamite

Here are some other reactions:

@The_MJF that’s the tweet! @youdidntknowpod #OUDK
😳

This @The_MJF promo is fkn golden!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
It was 100% intentional that the match after the MJF promo is two exWWE guys. Tony booked this perfectly. #AEWDynamite
It's safe to say that MJF's nuclear promo on this week's AEW Dynamite will go down in history. It was so intense I don't even know if it was a work or a shoot. He is undoubtedly the best heel and storyteller of this decade. Props to you, @The_MJF

Some fans compared Maxwell Jacob Friedman's promo to CM Punk's infamous "pipebomb" from back in 2011 when he was still working in WWE.

I’ll be watching this one, over and over. They took Punk in Vegas against Cena and made it their own, MJF vs Tony Khan and AEW. Microphone being cut, and all…I wouldn’t be surprised if CM Punk had something to do with this too #AEWDynamite https://t.co/4x5845lkBU
11 years ago, CM Punk cut what's now known as "The Pipebomb" promo, and completely grabbed every wrestling fan's attention.11 years later, MJF has just had his "Pipebomb" moment. Absolutely brilliant.#AEW #AEWDynamite

While MJF has received positive responses for his promo on this week's AEW Dynamite, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the Jacksonville-based company after the recent events.

