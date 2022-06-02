Watch: What happened with MJF after his fiery promo on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion CM Punk came out to the ring to seemingly confront Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) after the latter's segment on Dynamite.
On this week's Wednesday night show, The Salt of the Earth cut a promo where he didn't hold anything back. Friedman said that despite being one of the company's top stars, he doesn't get the respect that he deserves. He even blamed fans for not acknowledging his in-ring talent.
The 26-year-old star then shifted his focus towards Tony Khan. He bashed the AEW President for refusing to pay him more money and signing former WWE Superstars. Friedman ended the promo by asking Khan to fire him and calling the CEO a "mark."
Now, in videos doing the rounds on social media, CM Punk can be seen walking toward the ring after the segment concluded. But before The Straight Edge Superstar could come face-to-face with MJF, the latter left the squared circle and exited the arena through the crowd.
Story continues below ad
You can check out the full results of this week's AEW Dynamite HERE.
MJF's promo on AEW Dynamite was praised by both fans and pro-wrestling personalities
Shortly after The Salt of the Earth's segment on All Elite Wrestling's flagship show, fans and his fellow professionals took to social media to react to it.
WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray seemed to have loved the segment, judging by his reaction on Twitter:
Story continues below ad
Here are some other reactions:
Story continues below ad
Story continues below ad
Some fans compared Maxwell Jacob Friedman's promo to CM Punk's infamous "pipebomb" from back in 2011 when he was still working in WWE.
While MJF has received positive responses for his promo on this week's AEW Dynamite, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in the Jacksonville-based company after the recent events.