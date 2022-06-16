Watch: What happened with Tony Khan after AEW Dynamite Road Rager went off the air

Tony Khan made huge announcements for this week's Rampage after AEW Dynamite Road Rager went off the air.

The main event of the Wednesday night show saw Jurassic Express defend their tag team championships against The Young Bucks. After a brutal ladder match, Matt & Nick Jackson defeated Luchasaurus & Jungle Boy to become two-time AEW Tag Team Champions.

Post-match, WWE legend Christian Cage turned heel and laid out Jungle Boy with a con-chair-to. After Dynamite went off the air, Khan seemingly apologized for Captain Charisma's actions.

He then announced the match card for this week's Rampage. Jon Moxley will face Dante Martin, Jade Cargill will defend her TBS Title against Willow Nightingale, Max Caster & Gunn Club will battle Ruffin It, and Darby Allin will have a heated clash against Bobby Fish.

What else went down on AEW Dynamite Road Rager?

Apart from the tag team championship match between The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express, there were a few noteworthy moments from tonight's show.

Chris Jericho faced his former stablemate, Ortiz, in a Hair vs. Hair match. The Wizard managed to win after Sammy Guevara impersonated Fuego Del Sol and hit Ortiz with a baseball bat.

Will Ospreay faced former WWE Superstar Dax Harwood in his first-ever singles match on Dynamite. Ospreay got the win after hitting Harwood with a running elbow strike on the back of the head. Post-match, United Empire attacked FTR and Trent, but Orange Cassidy came out and confronted Will Ospreay.

Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi had a face-to-face showdown ahead of their interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door. They were interrupted by Jericho Appreciation Society and attacked by Suzuki-gun. However, the two legends managed to stand tall at the end of the segment.

Miro outclassed Ethan Page to advance in the AEW All-Atlantic Championship tournament, while Toni Storm defeated Britt Baker to become the #1 contender for the women's championship.

You can check out the full results of this week's Dynamite HERE.

