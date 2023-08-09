[WATCH] WWE personality assaulted by Jeff Jarrett

AEW star, Jeff Jarrett attacked a WWE show host on his programme without any provocation and he might face consequences for his actions.

Jeff Jarrett had a fun and rocking personality and character throughout his wrestling career. Jeff is currently signed to AEW and it's hard to believe that he is still an active competitor after decades of wrestling.

Jarrett is also known for his guitar which became a part of his personality and he still carries that around with himself wherever he goes. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on the "Wrestlequest" talk show, hosted by WWE's Peacock show "This is Awesome" host, Greg Miller.

After a fun session, Jarrett perhaps decided to have more fun with the WWE show host, as he struck him with his guitar while signing off. Following the attack, Miller took to Twitter and threatened his guests by summoning his lawyer:

@skyboundgames and @megacatstudios, you'll be hearing from my lawyer. After a lovely #WrestleQuest stream, @RealJeffJarrett turned on me for NO REASON and hit me with a guitar.@skyboundgames and @megacatstudios, you'll be hearing from my lawyer. pic.twitter.com/TS0OST0koG

Rumored match for Jeff Jarrett at AEW All In

The AEW All In event set to take place at Wembley stadium in London is less than a month away, and the match card is expected to be stacked up sooner rather than later. As of now, only the main event between MJF and Adam Cole for the AEW World title has been made official.

Speaking of other matches, one such rumored match expected to be announced is Jeff Jarrett vs. Grado. Jarrett recently appeared alongside Grado in a Talksport talk show, where Grado was slapped and smashed by Jeff with a guitar after making fun of the legend.

Moreover, it remains to be seen how the story progresses after the assault and whether the match would actually be announced for the Wembley show.

