"A really bad job of building people up"-  WCW legend is worried about Adam Page’s future

Wrestling veteran Konan recently expressed his concerns over Hangman Adam Page's future if he ends up winning the AEW World Championship this weekend.

Adam Page and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will clash in the main event of the company's Full Gear pay-per-view, which is scheduled for November 13th. The world title will be on the line when these two former tag team partners collide in this grudge match. Page earned his shot at the title by winning the Casino Ladder Match on the second anniversary edition of AEW Dynamite.

WCW legend Konan recently spoke about the looming battle between Omega and Hangman Page on the latest episode of Keepin' it 100 Official. He pointed out how AEW has failed multiple times to build a wrestler up to the top, even after the company gave them a huge push. Konnan also criticized Tony Khan for messing up the first round of storylines for stars like CM Punk and Brian Cage.

"They have made a lot of mistakes on people on the first go-round, and we’ve gone over so many names," said Konnan. "Like Miro, Brian Cage, Sting, CM Punk, Archer. My whole thing is it seems to me like they’re going to put the title on him and try to make him a big deal because he’s beating Kenny Omega, who’s supposed to be the best guy around."

"Now here’s the thing, so they’re probably gonna try to propel him with the top guys," Konnan continued. "Let’s say he wins, it all depends on how they use him after that. Because they have done a really bad job of building people up how they should."

In recent weeks, Page has been positioned as one of the company's top stars, and it's fair to assume that AEW will book him as its leading babyface if he wins the title on Saturday.

Kenny Omega mocks Hangman Adam Page in a recent tweet

Omega is playing mind games with his challenger, as he recently mocked Adam Page on his social media page. The Cleaner took to Twitter to reply to a post which showed the highlights of the previous bout between the stars at AEW Full Gear 2020.

He went on to insult Page by stating that the gap between the two stars has widened ever since.

Kenny Omega @KennyOmegamanX Ciarán @CiaranRH2



Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!



#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear! 1 year ago today:Kenny Omega defeated Hangman Adam Page in the final of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament at Full Gear!#AEW @KennyOmegamanX @theAdamPage https://t.co/4BXYAea1Tq Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat… Too much experience cost him. I never took time off since then. He did. The gap has widened. twitter.com/ciaranrh2/stat…

With AEW Full Gear just a few days away, fans and experts have picked their sides for one of the most important matches on the card. Now, they will have to wait and see which competitor will emerge victorious at the pay-per-view.

Do you agree with Konnan's comments about Adam Page? Sound off below.

