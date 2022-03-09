"Well you son of a b***h" - WCW legend reveals his backstage reaction to William Regal signing with AEW

William Regal officially became All Elite at AEW Revolution. While fans in attendance lost their collective minds, WCW legend and commentator Tony Schiavone had a similar reaction backstage.

William Regal was an integral part of the original black and gold ear of NXT. A lot of the people currently working in All Elite Wrestling worked with the former WWE European Champion back then. His signing will definitely prove to be a very important one for Tony Khan.

While speaking to What Happened When Tony Schiavone spoke about how he was unaware of Regal signing with AEW. He then went backstage to meet with somebody he had known for a very long time.

“I was absolutely stunned about William Regal. I did not see him prior to that. Then all of a sudden, the live interview I had done with Bryan Danielson a few weeks prior made sense because he mentioned Regal’s name. I remember in that interview thinking, ‘Wow, that’s some inside baseball talk there. I don’t know if he got permission to say Regal’s name or not’," said Schiavone [H/T Wrestling News]

Schiavone further went on to say how he reacted when he first saw Regal backstage and also spoke of the crowd reaction to the former's debut.

"It just didn’t dawn on me that Regal would show up. When he walked in, the fans went bananas chanting his name. It was a great scene. Before I went back and did my thing with Swerve, I ran back real fast and asked one of our producers backstage where Regal was. He said around the corner. Regal was standing there. I went up to him and grabbed him, hugged him, and said, ‘Well you son of a b***h. You kayfabing son of a b***h.’ He said, ‘How are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m doing excellent'.”

How did William Regal show up at AEW Revolution?

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were involved in an excellent match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view that displayed both men's best qualities of technical wrestling and grappling.

However, the former AEW World Champion came out on top after a sneaky pin and neither man was satisfied with the result as they continued to fight after the match ended. William Regal made his way to the ring from the ramp to a thunderous ovation from the crowd in attendance.

He proceeded to slap both former WWE Champions to knock some sense into them as they ended up shaking each other's hands. This could mean several things, including William Regal leading a faction with both these superstars.

