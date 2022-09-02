"Wrestling's still supposed to be an alpha male industry" - WCW veteran clarifies his controversial comments regarding Eddie Kingston being out of shape

Former WCW star Disco Inferno previously engaged in a Twitter altercation with AEW's Eddie Kingston.
Taking to Twitter, Disco criticized wrestlers who refuse to put in the work in the gym and get themselves in shape, without namedropping anyone specifically.
Speaking on the same subject on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco explained what he meant in his tweet. The former WCW star also claimed that wrestling is still an "alpha male industry."
"What I meant by embarrassing this industry, if people say like, 'What about Dusty Rhodes and Earthquake?' and all these other things. I don't mean that if you're overweight you're embarrassing the industry, if you're crying about it that's embarrassing. If somebody's telling you you're not in shape and you're crying about it and say, 'Oh you're gonna call me names'. I'm sorry, wrestling's still supposed to be an alpha male industry, a sport. People are paying to see people fighting, you're talking **** fighting each other." said Disco Inferno. [4:21-4:55]
Disco Inferno further claimed that Eddie Kingston is a main event level talent
In addition to his comments regarding the tweet, Disco Inferno praised Eddie Kingston by claiming that he is a main event level talent. He went on to share his belief that The Mad King has one of the best promos in the industry right now.
"And my thing, was bro, Eddie Kingston, the guy has a main event mouth, he's one of the best promos in the business but his deal is, he wants to be the real guy. Like we talk about that, like that's his gimmick. Now when somebody else is real talking about you, now it's like, 'That's too real' and I'm like, come on, what's going on here?" added Disco Inferno [4:56-5:19]
In recent weeks, Kingston has been in the news due to his AEW suspension amid issues with Sammy Guevara.
Kingston will be in action at All Out 2022 at the Buy-In where he will face NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii.
Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.
Is Bray Wyatt coming back to WWE? A former WWE head writer weighed in on the rumors here