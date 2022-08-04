"Her work is that good" - Disco Inferno claims that WWE legend's controversial daughter should be signed by the company or AEW

WCW veteran Disco Inferno has given his take on WWE legend Tully Blanchard's daughter, Tessa Blanchard, after her recent return to the professional wrestling industry.

After being away from the business for about two years, Blanchard recently competed in her comeback match for Hurricane Pro Wrestling. Her last match prior to her return was against Kylie Rae at Warrior Wrestling.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco praised the former IMPACT World Champion and claimed that she is good enough to have a spot in AEW or WWE:

"I didn't realize, bro, she's been out of the business for two years, and hasn't she kind of been out of the business because she's getting blackballed because those girls made those accusations about her? I know she had problems at the WOW show, whatever happened, but like, isn't two years kind of enough of a punishment? This girl's young and she's talented. I mean, she should definitely have a spot in AEW or WWE, her work is that good," said Disco Inferno. [0:40-1:02]

WWE legend Tully Blanchard's daughter Tessa was highly influential in both IMPACT Wrestling and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

Tessa Blanchard was highly influential during her time with IMPACT Wrestling. The 27-year-old is a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion.

During her time in the company, Blanchard also captured the IMPACT World Championship by defeating Sami Callihan. In doing so, she became the first woman in history to win the title.

At the time, Blanchard also defended her title against Taya Valkyrie, who became the second woman in history to challenge for IMPACT's main championship.

In 2019, former WCW star Konnan confirmed that Blanchard had left The Crash Lucha Libre to join AAA. She won the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship, becoming the first American to win the title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Keepin' It 100 and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far