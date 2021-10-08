"The greatest worker of all time" - WCW veteran makes a major claim about CM Punk

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan recently shared his belief that AEW star CM Punk is the greatest worker of all time. Sullivan was heavily impressed with Punk's debut for AEW, as he pointed out that no one would have dared to do what he did after his lengthy absence from wrestling.

It's been over a month since CM Punk made his phenomenal debut for AEW in Chicago, and the wrestling world is still thrilled about it. Plenty of fans have suggested that it was one of the greatest moments in wrestling history. Since his arrival in AEW, The Second City Saint has won both of this matches, though his opponents pushed him to the limit.

During an appearance on The Hannibal TV show, WCW legend Kevin Sullivan became the latest noteworthy name to share his opinion about CM Punk. He had high praise for the fan-favorite star and his fans.

"Nobody else in the wrestling business would have the balls after sven years of not being on TV, and the high point for me is when he jumped in and they caught him with open arms," said Sullivan. "I don't think he will do anything wrong if he is allowed to book his own way. His fans are the most forgiving fans I have ever seen."

"He got his a** kicked in Chicago the first time he fought," Sullivan continued. "The second time, he got beat up. Nothing was on their mind about that. Their guy was coming back for them, and he did an incredible job. So when we talk about great workers now, for me, that’s the greatest work I have ever seen, so I gotta say he is the greatest worker of all time."

CM Punk set to face Daniel Gracia on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage

CM Punk will be in action on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, as he challenged Daniel Garcia to a match. Once Punk threw down the gauntlet, Tony Khan made the bout official.

Garcia and the fan-favorite star have clashed a few times in recent weeks, as they came to blows during the build-up to Punk's in-ring debut against Darby Allin at AEW All Out.

Also Read

The Straight edge star is finding his feet as a wrestler in AEW, and this bout against Garcia will be another opportunity for CM Punk to prove that he is the best in the world.

What do you think about Sullivan's comments? Are you looking forward to Punk's match on Friday? Sound off below!

What happened when AEW's new giant met The Great Khali? Click here to find out.

Edited by Colin Tessier