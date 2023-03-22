Create

WCW veteran surprisingly picks AEW star over Logan Paul as the Rookie of the Year (Exclusive)

By Sam Palmer
Modified Mar 22, 2023 19:09 IST
Which WCW veteran picked an AEW star over Logan Paul in the SK Awards

Logan Paul had one of the most impressive rookie years in recent memory, but an AEW star has gotten the nod from a WCW veteran when it comes to the "Rookie of the Year" in the SK Wrestling Awards.

The AEW star in question is Satnam Singh, who made his debut for the company in April 2022 by attacking Samoa Joe after he had just won the ROH Television Championship from Minoru Suzuki.

Despite a slow start, the "One in a Billion" has become one of the most unique wrestlers in All Elite Wrestling. He has been able to showcase his size and strength during his alliance with Sonjay Dutt, Jay Lethal, and Jeff Jarrett.

Satnam Singh is my dude. He was playing The Boys like ragdolls. 😭 https://t.co/zyi5knLwhx

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "UnSkripted," WCW veteran Ice Train was asked who his pick for SK Wrestling's "Rookie of the Year" was. Ice Train chose Satnam Singh over Logan Paul.

“I wouldn’t give Logan Paul Rookie of the Year because he ain’t got that much traction under his tires. He’s just been doing some shows—I’m going to go with Satnam Singh, Satnam.” [13:16-13:43]

You can watch the full interview with Ice Train right here:

Satnam Singh has an extremely impressive record in AEW

Arguably one of the best things that Satnam Singh has done in AEW so far is align himself with established veterans like Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Sonjay Dutt.

Thanks to his association with these three former TNA superstars, Satnam Singh has amassed a very impressive AEW record of 10 wins and two losses. Despite having two losses on his record, Singh wasn't pinned or submitted in either one of those matches.

His experience in All Elite Wrestling has also allowed him to venture into the world of independent wrestling, with his most recent indie outing being a win in a staggering four-on-one handicap match for the WrestlePro promotion.

