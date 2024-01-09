WCW veteran unhappy with Tony Khan over pushing AEW star as main-eventer

WCW veteran Disco Inferno slammed All Elite President Tony Khan for fumbling AEW star Daniel Garcia's booking.

Recently, Garcia has been presented as the future of AEW. He has been the highlight of the show for a few weeks now. He also main-evented this week's episode of Dynamite, where he faced Swerve Strickland in a losing effort.

Garcia participated in the AEW Continental Classic tournament, where he competed in the Blue League. He began a losing streak in the tournament and could only win three points by defeating Brody King.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, Disco Inferno discussed how AEW is meaninglessly pushing the 25-year-old star.

"I'm not sure how anybody could look at the format of this card..., once again, why does Tony look at Daniel Garcia as a main eventer? I mean even he was coming out of an angle where he lost all of his matches in the Continental Classic tournament. Then he won one match and like the announcers were literally saying here he really did well in the Continental Classic tournament. I said the story was actually how bad he was doing. I think the announcers even didn't know what to talk about here, to promote this stuff," Disco Inferno said. (00: 15 - 00:47)

AEW star Daniel Garcia says he wasted one year being on the side of Chris Jericho

Daniel Garcia was part of the Jericho Appreciation Society. During his time in the group, the 25-year-old star couldn't showcase his talent as he was constantly sidelined by Chris Jericho.

While speaking with Renee Paquette in a backstage interview, Garcia revealed that he wasted an entire year being with Jericho.

“I went almost a year here just wanting and being hungry for opportunity after opportunity. I mean, I basically sat a year in the back or a year just walking out Chris Jericho to his theme song and you know, not doing anything on my own. I just feel like, you know, Now is my time to show what I can do to have these matches, and getting put in the Continental Classic was such a blessing,” said Daniel Garcia.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Daniel Garcia going forward.

