"We'd beat the s**t out of each other" - Former WWE Superstar names Britt Baker and controversial talent as dream opponents on AEW

AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed her list of dream opponents in All Elite Wrestling, with Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. being among the names near the top.

The former NXT star recently signed a full-time contract with the company. Shafir has been in and around the AEW women's division since December 2021 and has since become a force to be reckoned with, having already challenged for both the AEW Women's and TBS Championships in 2022.

However, it was recently revealed that Shafir is no longer on a match-by-match deal and that she is officially a full-time member of the AEW roster.

During the latest edition of The Sessions with Renee Paquette podcast, Shafir revealed she signed a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling. She then reeled off a list of names that she is yet to face in AEW, with former Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., controversial star Athena and current ROH Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez among the biggest names.

“Serena [Deeb], easy. Mercedes [Martinez], easy. Athena, holy sh*t, we’d beat the sh*t out of each other. Gimme Britt [Baker]. Gimme Jamie [Hayter]. No, f**k that. Give me Kiera [Hogan], give me Diamanté, give me all the girls that are also in that bubble, who wanna break that ceiling. I want all those girls because everybody has something to offer, not just one f**king person," said Shafir. [H/T ewrestlingnews.com]

Shafir is currently paired with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero and has become a dominant force on shows like Dark and Dark: Elevation, but what is next for "The Problem?" Only time will tell!

Britt Baker picked up the win for her team on AEW Dynamite

The former AEW Women's Champion was looking for a way to bounce back after her loss at Full Gear to Saraya, and that is exactly what Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. did on the most recent episode of Dynamite.

Baker teamed up with current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter to face Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue, as well as Tay Melo and Anna Jay. A.S. in a three-way tag team match.

During the closing stages, Chicago's own Skye Blue looked to have the match won, but she was hit with a stomp from Baker, allowing the D.M.D. to pick up the win for her team.

What do you think is next for Britt Baker in AEW? Let us know in the comments section down below!

