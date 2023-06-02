"We would draw millions of dollars" - WWE legend Bully Ray on missing out on facing top AEW star 

Following the blockbuster announcement of CM Punk's return, WWE veteran Bully Ray opened up on interacting with the AEW star.

The announcement of Punk's return at AEW Collision occurred on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite.

Both CM Punk and Bully Ray have appeared in several wrestling promotions in their respective careers, such as WWE, ECW, ROH, and IMPACT Wrestling. However, they have never been on the same promotion at the same time. Their interactions have always been away from the ring.

In the latest episode of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray talked about his limited interactions with CM Punk and how these have been all positive. He then went on to address how fans have mixed reviews of Punk.

"Every interaction that I have ever had with CM Punk has been positive. I never worked with him. If I did, we would draw millions of dollars. But from what I've heard, he can be a little bit difficult at times, and I think that fans know that, and they don't want anything ruined or spoiled for them. Thus, the mixed reaction."

The WWE veteran also talked about how, at the end of the day, what's important is the fans, as AEW is also a business.

Me, I hope them nothing but the best because at the end of the day, it's also business, it's all about money, and entertaining the fanbase. I hope he goes back, he's happy, the boys are happy, the fans are happy, cheer him to the top of your lungs, boo him till he lives the building no matter what. Hopefully, everyone's on the same page." [17:07-17:55]

WWE veteran Bully Ray wants to take on Brock Lesnar again

Way back in 2002, Bully Ray took on Brock Lesnar following the latter's debut. The Beast has since gone on to become one of the most decorated athletes in combat sports.

Reminiscing the past, the IMPACT Wrestling star commented on a tweet made by the WWE Network. Replying to the tweet, Ray stated that he would like a match against Lesnar in 2023.

Check out the tweet below:

Lesnar has been on a roll in WWE, with Cody Rhodes becoming his latest victim at Night of Champions.

Meanwhile, CM Punk's return to AEW has also grabbed the attention of the wrestling fraternity and is sure to create headlines.

