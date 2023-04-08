"We dropped the ball" - Road Dogg regrets underutilising current AEW star during WWE run

WWE Executive Road Dogg recently opened up about an AEW star who was apparently not used to his full potential in WWE.

The star in question is Rusev. Now known as Miro in AEW, he previously had a significant run at the Stamford-based promotion. While he had a dedicated fanbase, he only had one title reign with the United States Championship. He was released from the company in 2020 as part of the pandemic budget cuts.

Speaking about Miro this week on the 'Oh You Didn't Know' podcast, WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Road Dogg commented on how the Bulgarian Superstar was misused.

"I think Rusev and Aiden English, there was something there with Rusev Day, we saw that," he continued. "We felt it. We set it up ... We made Rusev Day from a creative standpoint ... but yeah, we dropped the ball with Rusev." (H/T WrestlingInc)

Konnan believes that Tony Khan is also trying to bury Miro before his potential move to WWE

Miro has not been featured on AEW's programming since last year, which has led to much speculation about his future.

Speaking about The Redeemer on his Keepin' it 100 podcast, Konnan speculated that Tony Khan may be trying to kill Miro's momentum in case the latter joins Triple H's roster.

"I'm wondering though if [...] remember when Miro won the TNT belt and he was really over. Remember? The good promos, the people were really into him and he had that aggressive style. I think he [Tony Khan] might have thought then, 'why am I going to give him to WWE, hot?' If you get him, you'll get him cold. But to me it's like, bro, wouldn't you rather save money," said Konnan. [0:46 - 1:16]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for Miro.

