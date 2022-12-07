"We would embarrass every single tag team" - Popular star claims Tony Khan is scared to book him in AEW (Exclusive)

Former NJPW star Flip Gordon made a bold claim that AEW president Tony Khan is afraid to book him in his company.

Flip Gordon is an independent wrestler who is in a tag team with current AEW star Brian Cage. They go by Flippin' Machines and are the current WSW Tag Team Champions. Despite wrestling in several top promotions like ROH and NJPW, he has never wrestled in AEW.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, the former ROH star stated that the Flippin' Machines would embarrass every tag team in AEW, which is why Tony Khan is scared to book them.

"And then I'm going back to Australia, where me and Brian Cage... Again, we're both, as a tag team, we've never been beaten. We're the longest-reigning tag team champions in World Series Wrestling history for like three or four years, and we're undefeated. So we're going back to Australia, we're going back down under to defend the WSW Tag Team Championships for another tour," he said.

Gordon continued:

"And I don't think someone's gonna be able to beat us, me and Brian Cage are on a roll. I don't know what Tony Khan's thinking. Why is he not booking the Flippin' Machines? I'll tell you why. Because he's scared. Because we would embarrass every single tag team in that company." (31:48 - 32:30)

Tony Khan has brought Brian Cage back to AEW television

Gordon's tag team partner, Brian Cage, was absent from AEW programming after his feud with Ricky Starks wrapped up last year following the implosion of Team Taz. The Machine was active on the independent circuit but never appeared on All Elite Wrestling shows.

He returned two months ago and lost to Wardlow in a TNT Championship match. Brian Cage was part of the world title eliminator tournament, defeating Dante Martin on Rampage to book his spot in the semifinals.

He faced a familiar foe in the form of Ricky Starks at Full Gear 2022 with a spot in the finals on the line. This week on AEW Dark: Elevation, Cage teamed up with Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to defeat Dan Adams, Facade, and Star Rider.

Considering the tag team depth in AEW, would you like to see Tony Khan bring the Flippin' Machines to Dynamite or Rampage? Let us know in the comments.

