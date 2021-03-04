"We just have to put out the best show" - AEW's Cody Rhodes responds to talk of NXT moving to Tuesdays

Cody Rhodes knew he would have to answer the WWE NXT question today.

If you believe the rumors, WWE NXT is moving to Tuesday nights starting April 13. It would leave AEW Dynamite as the only wrestling show in primetime Wednesday nights going forward.

This afternoon, AEW hosted a media call with EVP Cody Rhodes ahead of tonight's Dynamite. On NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights, Cody Rhodes had the following to say:

"If that's the case if we're no longer going to be opposed on Wednesday night. I'm sure we'll come up with some sort of, you know, wonderful statement. I mean, what could I say? 'Congratulations to NXT on a successful move to Tuesday nights. The real winners are the fans who can watch NXT and Dynamite live every week as this is a marathon, not a one-night sprint.' I could say that. But I don't want to be sassy or a jerk because I think them moving. Perhaps something else will end up on Wednesdays, and not only that, AEW Dark is on Tuesdays, so AEW Dark would potentially be opposed. That's why we can't get into a matter of being reactionary. We just have to put out the best show. We really do. And if they want to beat us, they have to put out a better show."

Kenny McIntosh asks about NXT possibly moving to Tuesday nights. Cody says he anticipated this question, and says he doesn't wanna make a sassy "marathon, not a sprint" comment, but that AEW Dark is on Tuesdays and will be opposed now. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) March 3, 2021

Cody Rhodes would "love" AEW to be alone on Wednesday nights

Cody Rhodes also made it clear that at the end of the day, the AEW and NXT locker rooms love each other and that the digs between the two brands have all been in good fun. But at the end of the day, Rhodes would very much like to be unopposed on Wednesday nights.

"It's honest competition. Yeah, there's digs and they're fun, and they're light hearted. Believe me, all the locker rooms tend to love each other. It's more than management that is pointed at one another. And even that there's you know, a friendly relationship. Tony's a different type of management person, a different type of executive. I would love us to be alone on Wednesday nights, but I'm prepared for there to be something else in that slot. So we'll see."

Cody says if #AEW is no longer head to head with #NXT, no one can get content because it's always possible more competition can come up.



Says the locker rooms get along well. Tension more comes from management but even then it's just business. — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) March 3, 2021

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the Cody Rhodes AEW Media Call with a H/T back to Sportskeeda for the transcription.