"We know why"- Wrestling analyst accused WWE to create chaos for AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 05, 2025 14:56 GMT
AEW CEO Tony Khan (left) / WWE CCO Triple H (right) [Image Credits: AEW
AEW CEO Tony Khan (left) / WWE CCO Triple H (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile, WWE's website (wwe.com)]

AEW is gearing up to host its upcoming stadium show in Texas in just a few days. Wrestling journalist and analyst Dave Meltzer has now shared some interesting observations regarding WWE's apparent counter-programming against the Tony Khan-led promotion.

All Elite Wrestling is merely around a week away from its much-anticipated pay-per-view, All In : Texas. The event will face stiff competition from various WWE shows that have been scheduled for the same weekend, including the 40th Saturday Night's Main Event, and Evolution 2025, an all-women's PPV that is set for Sunday, July 13, just a day after All In.

Despite the hype generated for the upcoming sequel to the original 2018 Evolution, critics have pointed out how the show has not been promoted as rigorously as SNME XL, especially in light of its importance for women's wrestling. During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer insinuated that the Stamford-based company was hosting Evolution 2 during All In weekend to mount competition against AEW.

“Why would you do a pay-per-view the same weekend you’re doing a Saturday Night’s Main Event? Other than… we know why... We know they’re trying to flood the market… cause chaos.”

The veteran journalist also noted how the show was initially meant to air from the Mohegan Sun Arena on July 5, only for the venue and the date to be modified afterwards.

“And it’s funny because… that show… to show what I mean by that… that show was booked for July the 5th. That show was booked for, you know, Saturday night — this weekend — tomorrow. I think maybe they looked at it and went, ‘Well, that’s not really a great night for a PLE.’ And it’s not… but the fact that that was their original night, they did book the Mohegan Sun for that show months ago, and then they moved it. So that just tells you… that’s just the reality of everything as well.” [H/T - Ringside News]
Incidentally, WWE's developmental brand, NXT, will also host its program The Great American Bash on the same day as AEW All In.

Match card for AEW All In : Texas

All Elite Wrestling will be rolling into the Globe Life Field stadium on July 12 for this year's edition of All In. Several high-stakes and star-studded matches have been announced for the show, with championships and future title opportunities on the line. Check out the tentative card below:

  • Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Men's World Championship
  • Casino Gauntlet Match for a future shot at the Women's World Championship
  • Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay vs The Young Bucks
  • International Champion Kenny Omega vs Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada [to crown the first AEW Unified Champion]
  • Mercedes Mone vs Toni Storm (c) [Women's World Championship Match]
  • Hangman Adam Page vs Jon Moxley (c) [Men's World Championship Texas Death Match]

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan and his creative team have got planned for viewers at All In : Texas.

