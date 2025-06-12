"We'll never ever know"- Wrestling veteran explains why Bobby Lashley wasn't booked well under Triple H (Exclusive)

AEW star MVP recently slammed WWE's Chief Content Officer, Triple H, over some of his booking decisions. MVP wasn't happy with how The Game booked talents of color and used the example of fellow All Elite Wrestling performer Bobby Lashley to explain his viewpoint. Vince Russo addressed the subject on a recent show.

Ad

The All Mighty has long been associated with MVP. Porter even helped The All Mighty win the WWE Title twice. The former United States Champion said that Lashley was a two-time world champion under Vince McMahon but was reduced to a mid-carder during Triple H's regime.

On a recent episode of Writing with Russo on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former WWE writer said that we might never know what had happened between Triple H and Lashley. However, Russo felt that the Hall of Famer's booking of The All Mighty was seemingly influenced by their in-ring interactions.

Ad

Trending

"So who knows, I mean, it could have been something as simple as Bobby Lashley was stiff in a match, you know. Like we'll never ever ever know. But I'm just telling you, bro, because it happened with me at several different companies, man. You cannot be a former talent and book creative objectively," Russo said. [From 4:11 onwards]

Ad

Ad

Bobby Lashley left WWE following the expiry of his contract and joined MVP in AEW. The two reunited and created The Hurt Syndicate in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have gone on to become the AEW World Tag Team Champions.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!