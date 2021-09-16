"We need to address this, on camera" - AEW commentator recalls helping Adam Cole during his promo on AEW Dynamite

During a recent edition of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Tony Schiavone recalled his segment with Adam Cole from last week's Dynamite. The AEW commentator started by speaking about how close he has been to Britt Baker.

Schiavone continued by saying that he has been Baker's interviewer and her protector, as well. He further stated how he has a lot of time for the reigning AEW Women's World Champion due to their close relationship.

"So we are in the show that aired back from Cincinnati. Obviously, when Britt comes out in her interviews, she hugs me. I've been her interviewer, I've been her protector, I've kind of like felt kind of her dad because, in reality, I'm older than her dad. You know, so we've had this on-screen relationship that is genuine because I have a lot of time for Britt. I have a lot of time for a lot of people," said Tony Schiavone.

In response to this, Adam Cole pitched the idea of addressing the situation on camera. Cole and Schiavone talked through it, and the former pitched the idea of calling the AEW commentator a nerd.

The former WWE Superstar even mentioned how fans would pop by the term "nerd," as Adam Cole himself refers to as one. Schiavone also revealed that initially, Cole had missed out on calling the former that while cutting the promo on AEW Dynamite.

"So Adam gets with me and says, 'We need to address this, on camera'. And I said, 'Yeah, we do.' We talked through what we're gonna say and he said, 'I'm gonna call you a nerd' and he said, 'Fans are gonna pop because they know I am really a nerd.' So he went out and told me to get out but he didn't say nerd, so I'm standing there and he goes, 'Get out!' So I look at him like, 'nerd' [whispering voice], so he goes, 'Get out nerd!'" Tony Schiavone continued.

Adam Cole made his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

On this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole squared off against Frankie Kazarian in his first match for the promotion. After engaging in a wild brawl against The Elite Hunter and the rest of the babyfaces on his side, the match between the two men was set up.

Cole earned the victory for himself on Dynamite and got off to a perfect winning start in his new promotion.

