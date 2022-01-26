"We did one match" - Former UFC star Cris Cyborg comments on session with popular AEW star

Cris Cyborg talked about having a practice match with AEW star Thunder Rosa.

Rosa was recently spotted at Cyborg's training facility. During a recent interview with James Lynch, the Bellator star stated that she was open to trying her hand at professional wrestling.

The reigning Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion claimed that the pro wrestling industry was an entirely different world and was is all about hustle.

"I always do something for [opening] the door for women's wrestling, you know, it's a different world too and it's just hustle," said Cyborg.

Cyborg went on to clarify that she didn't actually train with Thunder Rosa but the two had a pro wrestling match instead. The MMA star claimed that she was no good during the match, as she wasn't aware of the rules.

The Bellator Women's Featherweight Champion added that she also filmed a video of herself working alongside Thunder Rosa, which is yet to be released.

"We didn't train together, we did one match, a pro wrestling match. You know, I was no good because I don't know too much about the rules but probably you guys are going to have fun, we did a video too." - added Cyborg.

Cris Cyborg is currently at the top of her game in Bellator MMA

Cris Cyborg is currently unbeaten in Bellator. In 2020, Cyborg beat Julia Budd to win the Bellator Women's Featherweight Championship and has already defended her crown thrice since then.

Cyborg's first title defense was against Arlene Blencowe. She followed up with two big wins over Leslie Smith and Sinead Kavanagh in 2021. Cyborg's last loss in mixed martial arts was back in her days in the UFC.

At UFC 232, Cyborg was beaten by Amanda Nunes, which remains as her second ever loss in the sport.

