"We can't pay you that" - 32-year-old star broke down in tears after WWE response to AEW's offer

The WWE - AEW TV wars have seemingly evolved into talent acquisition battles too as Tony Khan and Triple H have gone back-and-forth with free agents and potentially outgoing or incoming talents. A major star has just revealed why they cried during contract negotiations with the company.

Stephanie Vaquer debuted in WWE in July 2024, not long after dropping the NJPW Strong Women's Championship to Mercedes Moné with the AEW TBS Championship also on the line, while she was still dual CMLL champion. Tony Khan was hoping to sign the fan favorite and reportedly wasn't happy with WWE contacting Vaquer shortly after the match. Following the July 10 joint NJPW-CMLL statement on Vaquer's departure, WWE confirmed the signing on July 11. Her surprise debut came against Isla Dawn at the non-televised live events in Mexico on July 13 and 14.

Dark Angel had an emotional signing with WWE. Vaquer returned to Chile this weekend and spoke with Rock & Pop FM. While it was known that WWE contacted Vaquer shortly after the Forbidden Door match with Mercedes, she has now revealed that WWE basically called her the day after. Vaquer traveled to Toronto to talk with WWE at Heatwave, but AEW officials called her and said they knew she was in town for talks, and they wanted her to decline the offer.

The current NXT Women's Champion negotiated that day after informing both companies and had asked for a day to think things over. AEW offered to pay for her flight and hotel right away, while WWE wanted her to sit in the front row at Heatwave. She declined both offers. After telling WWE of AEW's offer, the 32-year-old received a response that brought tears as she thought she was about to make more money in Jacksonville, but the job in Orlando was her dream. Vaquer then realized she cared more about WWE.

"WWE told me, 'We can't pay you that. Thank you very much, good luck.' At the time, I cried," Stephanie Vaquer said (via Google Translation).

Luckily, Vaquer informed WWE of her decision, and officials pushed the signing in a major way even as reports claimed AEW, CMLL, and NJPW were not happy. Vaquer's official NXT TV debut came via satellite on September 24, then she beat Wren Sinclair in her TV in-ring debut on October 15.

