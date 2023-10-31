Amidst the rumors of his WWE return at the Survivor Series PLE in Chicago, CM Punk shared his new look in his Instagram Story, and fans are already coming to conclusions.

CM Punk might be the most polarizing figure in the wrestling industry right now, but it can't be denied that his absence is sorely missed. After his WWE departure back in 2014, the Best in the World made a grand return to wrestling by making his AEW debut back in 2021. However, things didn't work out as expected.

The Second City Saint was surrounded by controversies and drama throughout his run for Tony Khan's promotion. Following the backstage incident at the "All In" event in Wembley involving Punk and Jack Perry, TK decided to fire Punk with cause. Khan also revealed that he and his security was in danger during the incident.

Nonetheless, everyone has moved on after the ugly incident, and the Second City Saint is heavily rumored to make his WWE return at the upcoming Survivor Series PLE in Chicago. Furthermore, several teases are being made every week by the wrestlers at the Stamford-based promotion to make it more believable.

Meanwhile, Punk shared a picture on his recent Instagram story, in which he could be seen possibly training and sweating with a new hair look. He also wrote the following caption:

"My lack of motivation motivated me today."

Expand Tweet

The recent Instagram story of the Best in the World has definitely fueled the fire to the rumors, resulting in fans on the "X" social media platform wasting little time jumping to conclusions while reacting to Punk's new look while training.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What CM Punk said when asked about a WWE return

While talking to 670 the score, CM Punk was asked whether he would show up at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series PLE in his hometown, Chicago. Here is what he said:

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather. I have an injury in the family. My dog [Larry] blew his dog ACL. I'm literally just spending my time with him." (H/T Whatculture)

Expand Tweet

Well, the former WWE and AEW world champion didn't provide any definite answer when asked about his possible return. Therefore, it remains to be seen if Punk does actually show up at Survivor Series.

Even LA Knight's friend doesn't think he can defeat Roman Reigns...more details here