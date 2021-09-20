×
"We're capturing people's imagination"- Eddie Kingston on AEW becoming a competitor to WWE in New York

Eddie Kingston is a 19-year veteran of the pro wrestling business!
Sidharth Sachdeva
ANALYST
Modified Sep 20, 2021 10:34 PM IST
News

Eddie Kingston recently stated that AEW is determined to provide a product that people want to see.

While speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Kingston discussed what AEW brings to the table that makes them different from other promotions who have tried to compete with WWE in New York.

The Mad King explained that AEW has high-profile wrestlers on their roster, such as CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks as the difference-makers among other stars in the company.

"Honestly, we have bigger names," said Kingston. "We have names that people wanna see. People wanna see whether I like them or not. People want to see Kenny Omega. I don't like the Bucks, but people want to see the Bucks. People wanna see Miro, people wanna see Punk, you know, and the other rumored people. We're capturing people's imagination, and that's what makes the big difference."
AEW has got CM Punk, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson on their main roster. Generational !!!

#AEWAllOut https://t.co/NeGFiF5fSG

It's fair to argue that AEW holds the most attractive and stacked men's and women's roster among other wrestling promotions. Among other acquisitions, Tony Khan brought CM Punk back to wrestling, and the widely popular star chose AEW over other promotions

Khan's company also signed several other top names in the industry, like Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, and Malakai Black. The company continues to mix up its homegrown wrestlers with well-established superstars to boost its roster.

AEW's growth in recent months has been remarkable, given the fact that Khan's promotion only launched about two years ago. Having experts with decades of in-ring experience guiding and wrestling along with younger talents should eventually help AEW reach greater heights.

Eddie Kingston will be in action alongside Jon Moxley on this week's AEW Rampage: Grand Slam

Next Friday on @AEW #AEWRampage @suzuki_D_minoru and I are gonna put Mox & Eddie’s “LIGHTS OUT” permanently! #suzukigun #ichiban #everybodydies https://t.co/mMsuwD0PLN

AEW is laser-focused on providing an exhilarating experience to its fans on the upcoming Grand Slam episodes of Dynamite and Rampage. Both shows will be two-hour events; combined, the programs will offer fans a card that's worthy of a pay-per-view.

Among other exciting bouts, many fans are looking forward to a Lights Out match pitting the duo of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

Given the violent nature of all these men in the ring, their impending battle will be nothing short of stellar.

Do you agree with Eddie Kingston's statement? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
