"We're counting on you to play in a big way"- Veteran commentator reveals what he told Malakai Black on his AEW debut

AEW's legendary commentator Jim Ross has heaped praise on the company's latest signee, Malakai Black, stating that the former WWE superstar has set the bar for the show.

The company's Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite last week turned out to be an exhilarating experience for everyone in attendance. During a segment between Tony Schiavone and Arn Anderson, the lights suddenly went off to what everyone thought to be a glitch from the production team. But it was a swerve as Tommy End, now known as Malakai Black, stunningly appeared out of nowhere. The segment became more special when the former WWE superstar delivered a vicious 'Black Mass' to Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes. News of his arrival sparked a buzz on social media.

Appearing on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio, AEW's Jim Ross stated that Black's arrival surprised him since he never saw Malakai Black entering the building:

"The honest to God's truth is I didn't even know that he was there. We were in a unique building that was kind of old school and had different levels and different little cubby holes. It was funny, Mark [Henry] and Big Show and I shared a room for the announcers and, you know, I didn't see this guy all day long so I was shocked at how it came off," Jim Ross said.

Jim Ross further revealed that after the show, he met Black for the first time. The veteran commentator told the former WWE superstar that the AEW sees him as one of the front-runners to carry the company:

"I saw him after the show. He shook my hand. I'd never met him before, he said he was glad to meet me, and likewise for me. I said, 'We're counting on you. We're counting on you to play in a big way. Not just come in and be one of the boys, but come in and be one of the stars.' I think he hadn't heard that in a while. I think it meant a lot to him," Jim Ross said.

There's no doubt that the company has high hopes for Malakai Black, but there's no denying that Black got all the credentials to be a top star.

Malakai Black could face Cody Rhodes somewhere down the line

The picture says it all. It looks like the company is heading towards a classic heel vs. babyface match in the form of Malakai Black and Cody Rhodes. With the Fyter Fest edition coming up, both men will start the build-up to their upcoming bout.

Waking up early after last night’s wild #AEWDynamite hit us like 👇 pic.twitter.com/l0CWjOg0u5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 8, 2021

Both men are best known for their athletic wrestling style, and whenever the match takes place, it will definitely be a stellar contest.

Do you think Malakai Black will be a top star in Tony Khan's promotion?

Sound off in the comment section below.

