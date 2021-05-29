“We’re going to show you a new era of big men" - AEW star Lance Archer talks about his upcoming match against Miro

AEW star Lance Archer will be part of a mega match this Sunday as he faces Miro for the TNT Championship.

Speaking to Fanboy Nation, "The Murder Hawk Monster" discussed his upcoming clash against Miro at Sunday's AEW Double or Nothing event.

Lance Archer stated that the match between him and Miro will mark the beginning of "a new era of big men." He predicted that their match is set to be a must-see encounter as it will involve a huge amount of athleticism and big maneuvers.

“We’re going to show you a new era of big men, in the business of professional wrestling," Archer said. "It’s going to be a 2021 version of big bad dudes beating beating the crap out of each other, which is something you’re not going to see anywhere else. You’re also going to see some amazing athleticism that you didn’t expect to see, from me possibly walking the ropes and doing the moonsault to Miro doing whatever he’s going to do, while I’m choke slamming him in the ring or tossing him over the ropes, you’re going to see him fly a lot. That’s my prediction as far as I am concerned.”

During the latest episode of AEW Dynamite, Lance Archer attacked Miro and gave fans a preview of what's going to happen when these two behemoths collide on Sunday.

AEW star Lance Archer reveals his inspiration growing up

Lance Archer further stated that Sting was his inspiration growing up, with the WCW legend being one of the reasons why he became a pro wrestler.

“Sting is an inspiration," Archer added. "He’s one of the reasons why I became a wrestler, doing his Crow character in WCW while I was playing football and at his age to still be at peak performance is inspiring to everyone in the locker room."

AEW star Lance Archer would surely like to follow in Sting's footsteps. As for now, he has a bigger challenge this Sunday, and it remains to be seen if he will be able to end the fairy tale of Miro's TNT title reign at AEW Double or Nothing.

What are your expectations from Miro and Lance Archer's upcoming bout? Who are you rooting for? Sound off in the comments section below.

