"We're gonna win the big one" - Popular AEW star makes a bold claim about a title run

A rising AEW duo has expressed their desire to become world tag team champions in the near future. The tandem in question is Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor.

AEW's tag team division is filled with some highly talented duos, and many are still waiting for a shot at the gold. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor, alongside Orange Cassidy, are also making waves in the promotion and seemingly have a bright future.

During their appearance on the Starrcast media scrum, Beretta and Taylor spoke to Tru Heel Heat Wrestling, where they were asked about possibly pursuing the AEW World Tag Team Championship and replicating Cassidy's success as International Champion. The duo replied:

"That would be cool. Is it extra pressure because Orange was champion? No, it's the same amount. We're going for the big one, guys," said Beretta.

Taylor added that winning tag team gold has been on their bucket list for a long time.

"It's always been a goal of ours, and it remains a goal of ours to get the tag team title. We had a lot of shots, we s*ck. [laughter in the room]."

Beretta further mentioned that he and Taylor would win the "big one" soon.

"What the f**k? Guys, we're gonna win the big one. That's the big headline that will be taken out of proportion even though it's not. The headline of this press conference is 'we s*ck.' No, we're gonna win the big one, come on."

Taylor jokingly highlighted how they had received numerous shots at the championship and lost.

"Just a picture of me like this saying, 'we s*ck.'" [0:22-1:00]

Best Friends were in a major match at AEW All In 2023

Last month at AEW All In, the biggest event in the promotion's history, fans witnessed a brutal yet entertaining Stadium Stampede match inside Wembley Stadium. The bout pitted Blackpool Combat Club against Best Friends alongside Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, and Penta.

After a hard-hitting encounter, Cassidy, Kingston, Penta, and Best Friends emerged victorious. It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor as they look to reach the mountaintop of the tag team division.

