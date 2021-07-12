"We’re untouchable"- The Young Bucks make a bold claim about their superiority 

AEW Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks have called themselves a force to be reckoned with.

The Jackson brothers are famously known for trolling several wrestling stars and legends through their amusing Twitter bios and posts. The duo also self-praise and consider themselves superior in every aspect of wrestling. In their latest bio, they've claimed the same once again.

Taking to Twitter earlier today, the AEW Tag Team Champions made a bold statement, claiming that they are not into talking trash and instead let their actions speak for themselves:

"We don’t sit at home all wk politicking, posturing & clout chasing like everyone else in the bizz. We perform in the ring, not in the back. We’re untouchable," The Young Bucks wrote.

Most of the time, it is hard to agree with what Nick and Matt Jackson claim. However, the duo have provided a reality-check this time around. One cannot deny that the Young Bucks have dominated the AEW tag-team division for the better part of 2021. With their current momentum, it looks unlikely that they will be dropping their AEW Tag Team titles anytime soon.

Is there anyone who can stop the Young Bucks in AEW?

The Young Bucks with Don Callis!

During the recently concluded Road Rager edition of AEW Dynamite, the Young Bucks successfully defended their AEW Tag Team Championships against Eddie Kingston and Penta El Zero M in a street fight.

The Jackson brothers have now held their titles for close to 250 days. The duo have brutally destroyed every duo that have stepped up against them. These include Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston and the Varsity Blonds, to name a few. Everyone has failed to put the Young Bucks down.

But let's face it, the Young Bucks' prominence has come at the expense of most of the tag team division. A lot of the time, we have seen a repetitive style of wrestling matches from the Young Bucks during their reign.

The division is in dire need of change, and the only way to do so is by booking a rising tag team to dethrone the Young Bucks. Perhaps Proud and Powerful is an option that the company should pull the trigger on.

Wrestling fans, assemble! We'd like to meet you to know what more can we do for you. Register here

Edited by Jack Cunningham