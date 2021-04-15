"We're Untouchable" - The Young Bucks react to retaining their AEW Tag Team Championships

In the opening bout of this week's AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks defeated Death Triangle (PAC and Rey Fenix) in a terrific match. Despite the clash being an incredible showcase of athleticism, the end was riddled with controversies.

In the frenzied final few minutes of the match, The Young Bucks hit a cheap low-blow on PAC and then tore off Fenix's mask to hit a Double Superkick to retain their AEW Tag Team Championships.

Back to back 🤝 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4XpVBhnLns — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 15, 2021

Though not many had expected a title change on today's Dynamite, PAC and Rey Fenix put forth a spirited effort and almost secured the win to mark a monumental shift in AEW's tag team division.

Soon after their win, The Young Bucks took to Twitter to put over themselves in a short tweet that falls perfectly in line with their characters of entitled heels.

Check out the tweet below.

The win comes a week after The Young Bucks turned to the dark side by aligning themselves with AEW Champion Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers after attacking Jon Moxley last week. The newly-revived reincarnation of Bullet Club is on course to become the most dominant faction in AEW, with three of its members draped in gold.

What's next for The Young Bucks in AEW?

The Young Bucks have defeated almost every tag team in AEW's tag team division to assert their dominance over Tony Khan's promotion.

However, a newly-formed tag team might soon step up to challenge the evil duo and lay their claim on the AEW Tag Team Championships.

We think Moxley and Kingston would be about the last people you would want to piss off 😶 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/5h1wMKzLTe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 25, 2021

After being attacked last week, Moxley would be hungry to get his hands on The Young Bucks, and he could seek the help of Eddie Kingston. The two share great chemistry if their backstage interactions and their recent match against the Good Brothers is any indication.

What do you think about The Young Buck's heel turn? Do you want Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston to challenge for the AEW Tag Team Championships? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.