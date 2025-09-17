  • home icon
  • AEW
  "We've come out of this cloud of darkness" - AEW star makes an honest confession about Jon Moxley's title run

By N.S Walia
Modified Sep 17, 2025 09:58 GMT
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestling DONTAKU - Source: Getty
New Japan Pro-Wrestling - Wrestling DONTAKU - Source: Getty

Jon Moxley had been at the forefront of Tony Khan's company as the AEW World Champion since 2024. Following his title reign, which came to its demise this year, another top star made an honest confession about Moxley's run as the title holder.

The star in question, who is the reigning TNT champion, is Kyle Fletcher. Jon Moxley won his record-setting fourth AEW World title at the 2024 WrestleDream event from Bryan Danielson. He went on to have a dominant run, with The Death Riders being his shield to protect the title reign on numerous occasions.

However, at the AEW All In Texas 2025 event, Moxley's run as champion finally concluded at the hands of "Hangman" Adam Page. In a recent interview with GKW Wrestling, Kyle Fletcher stated that Moxley's title reign felt like a cloud of dark days over the AEW landscape. But after The Hangman dethroned him, Fletcher believed the company had a different atmosphere.

"The company feels very different with him at the forefront. It feels like, almost, we’ve come out of this cloud of darkness almost that was the Moxley championship reign and everything feels a lot more hopeful. We have this momentum now going forward and we just gotta keep capitalizing on it." - H/T WrestlePurists
Kyle Fletcher says people did not like Jon Moxley's AEW World title

In the same interview, Kyle Fletcher stated that, in his opinion, many people did not like Jon Moxley's AEW World title reign. He also believed that The Purveyor of Violence was waiting for a worthy challenger to step up and take the championship from him.

"I don’t think a lot of people liked it at the time. They were like, ‘We wanna see someone else’ but I think he did exactly what he set out to do. He was waiting for someone to step up, and Hangman, he really found himself throughout that process and he turned into the World Champion that AEW has needed these past couple of years."- H/T WrestlePurists

Furthermore, The Protostar himself has an opportunity to become the World Champion. He is set to challenge The Hangman for his title at the upcoming pay-per-view, All Out 2025. So it will be interesting to see if he could end his reign and leave the event as a double champion.

