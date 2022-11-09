"We've created this alternative" - 26-year-old star discloses whether AEW is at promotional war with Triple H and WWE

There has always been a conversation about whether AEW has been trying to dethrone Triple H's WWE to become the top company in the pro wrestling business. Former ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta recently shared his thoughts on the topic.

Back in 2020, Dynamite went head-to-head against NXT every Wednesday night. For most weeks, Tony Khan's promotion obtained more viewers. Since then, WWE's developmental has moved to Tuesdays. AEW also has a show on Friday nights called Rampage, which airs right after SmackDown.

The promotion has been on for the past three years. Since then, it has built and groomed several stars. One such wrestler is Wheeler Yuta. He made his way onto Tony Khan's promotion as part of The Best Friends faction and quickly branched out as a singles competitor. Earlier this year, Yuta dethroned Josh Woods to become the first AEW wrestler to hold the Ring of Honor Pure Championship.

Wheeler Yuta recently appeared on the MackMania podcast and discussed whether his promotion is at war with WWE. He feels his promotion provides a different vibe and more opportunities for several talents.

"I can't speak for everyone else, but for me, absolutely not... We're not trying to take everyone out... We're trying to put on the best AEW wrestling show that we can put on, and I think that in doing so, we've created this alternative. Wheeler Yuta said [H/T WrestlingInc]

Wheeler Yuta shares AEW's true intentions

While speaking on the same podcast, the former ROH Pure Champion mentioned AEW is trying to provide a different aura.

He claimed that although they are not trying to put any company out of business, their main goal is to put on their best wrestling show.

"We've created just like a whole different vibe, a whole different feel to our show. The more places there are for people to wrestle, the better it is for wrestling. Because even if we're not trying to, you know, take them out, in a way we are trying to, like you said, put on our best show," said Yuta. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

