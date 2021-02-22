"We don't want a Cyberpunk launch" - Kenny Omega provides an update on the AEW console game's release

When AEW announced that Yuke's was developing the company's first-ever console game back in November, excitement in the wrestling game community was at an all-time high. But the one question on everyone's mind is pretty obvious - when is it coming out?

Kenny Omega, who has been very hands-on with the development of the game, recently spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT. He spoke about the AEW console game and when fans might be able to get their hands on it.

“I wouldn’t say years [away] plural. I would say in a perfect world, give it about a year’s time. We’re working really hard and we’re lucky to have two teams, one in America and one in Japan, working on this almost around the clock. We do know that time is of the essence, we can’t let this sit around forever and people want a game like yesterday [laughs] so, we do want to release something as soon as we feel it’s ready and representative of what our brand should be and what will make fans happy. Again, we don’t want a Street Fighter 5 launch, we don’t want a Cyberpunk launch. So we’re going to create something that will fun to play from day one, but it will be ever-evolving as our roster is."

Kenny Omega hopes to see AEW's first console game released in the first quarter of 2022

In news that will absolutely excite the AEW fanbase, Omega says that they are working hard to provide quick and prompt additions to the game following its release. It will allow new content such as new wrestlers and arenas to keep the game fresh and up to date.

This is something gamers have wanted from WWE games for years, and it sounds like AEW wants to deliver where 2K hasn't.

“As great as it is on launch, as our roster grows – let’s say we add a pay-per-view name, add a new arena, let’s say we sign whoever, anybody! – we want to be able to support those new additions as well. It’s gonna hopefully be what people are hoping for. Hopefully the new additions/update will be really prompt. That’s the plan anyway! So everyone can feel up to date with our roster and how AEW grows.”

