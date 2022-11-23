"We don't want drama" - WWE veteran on how fans feel about the CM Punk-The Elite controversy after AEW Full Gear 

A WWE legend has had his say on the controversy between The Elite and CM Punk after AEW Full Gear 2022.

The Elite made their return at Full Gear after serving their suspension for their involvement in the infamous "Brawl Out" incident. As they faced the Death Triangle, the crowd was heavily against CM Punk, much to many people's surprise. The Young Bucks made it a point to feature it on the latest episode of BTE.

Booker T recently stated his opinion on the matter on the Hall of Fame podcast. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that the fans made their choice and made their intentions about what they wanted clear.

“Those fans didn't start chanting that CM Punk chant for no reason when The Young Bucks came out. It was like they were picking sides as far as, you know, this is what we want. We want wrestling. We don't want drama.” (H/T - WrestlingNews)

CM Punk was last seen in All Elite Wrestling at the post-All Out media scrum after winning the AEW World Title for the second time. The star defeated Jon Moxley in the main event of the pay-per-view. However, the events that followed his rant combined with his injury have kept him away from wrestling. However, the Second City Saint has been seen at MMA shows as a commentator.

Chavo Guerrero hopes the Elite and CM Punk can work things out in AEW

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “It’s not like everyone in that dressing room is totally on that (The Elite/Cabana) side but there’s a lot of people who are very vehement on why he (CM Punk) should not be allowed back,



Which is a thing and he probably wont be and we’ll have to see”



- Dave Meltzer

(via WOR) “It’s not like everyone in that dressing room is totally on that (The Elite/Cabana) side but there’s a lot of people who are very vehement on why he (CM Punk) should not be allowed back, Which is a thing and he probably wont be and we’ll have to see”- Dave Meltzer(via WOR) https://t.co/7o9q5oBehg

Chavo Guerrero hopes The Voice of the Voiceless and the former Trios Champions can co-exist moving forward.

"Unfortunately, man, I was really excited to have Punk back in wrestling with AEW. I think he has something to give, a lot. And for that to happen… he’s an outspoken guy, a very volatile guy, and sometimes wears his heart on his sleeve too much in a sense. So you start talking about the producers or the vice presidents, and they’re going to have to protect their role too."

Guerrero explained that he understood both sides of the equation and expressed that he didn't know what was going to happen.

"They’re going to have to not just let somebody just speak about them. I see both sides. I see Punk talking and saying what he feels and what he sees, and then I see the VPs, whether they’re having to, those guys have to stand their ground. I wish they could coexist, but I don’t know what’s going to happen."

Chavo Guerrero was briefly a part of AEW. He managed Andrade El Idolo for a while before the latter turned on him. He hasn't been seen since he was involved in shooting for the popular TV show Young Rock.

