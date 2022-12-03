"We want Miro" - Twitter erupts after Tony Khan books WWE Hall of Famer for a match over the former United States Champion

Tony Khan's decision to book Jeff Jarrett on this week's AEW Rampage didn't sit well with a certain section of fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned why the WWE Hall of Famer was booked over Miro, who has been absent from AEW for months.

The former United States Champion's last appearance in the company was at the All Out pay-per-view when he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to beat the House of Black.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their frustrations as The Redeemer continues to be absent.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

"Doc" Chris Mueller @BR_Doctor @MissKatefabe Lemme know if you ever find out the answer to this. I would like to know. @MissKatefabe Lemme know if you ever find out the answer to this. I would like to know.

BRUH @BRUHdude89 @MissKatefabe Swap out Jarrett for Jay Lethal because at least Jeff can be fun @MissKatefabe Swap out Jarrett for Jay Lethal because at least Jeff can be fun

Viktor Todorov @VTodorovHEEL @MissKatefabe I’ve asked myself that even before Miro was a wrestler @MissKatefabe I’ve asked myself that even before Miro was a wrestler 😂

Ironically enough, following The House of Black's loss at All Out, the Malakai Black-led faction took time off from television. However, a few weeks back, the group finally returned to Tony Khan's promotion and got off to a fresh start in the company. Meanwhile, Miro still continues to be absent.

The 36-year-old is also a former TNT Champion and is regarded as one of the most dominant champions in AEW history.

He won the title by beating Darby Allin, who coincidentally will be challenging Samoa Joe for the same championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

What is your take on Tony Khan not booking Miro in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : 0 votes