"We want Miro" - Twitter erupts after Tony Khan books WWE Hall of Famer for a match over the former United States Champion

By Soumik Datta
Modified Dec 03, 2022 05:04 PM IST
Miro hasn't been booked by Tony Khan for months

Tony Khan's decision to book Jeff Jarrett on this week's AEW Rampage didn't sit well with a certain section of fans on social media.

Taking to Twitter, fans questioned why the WWE Hall of Famer was booked over Miro, who has been absent from AEW for months.

The former United States Champion's last appearance in the company was at the All Out pay-per-view when he teamed up with Darby Allin and Sting to beat the House of Black.

Taking to Twitter, fans expressed their frustrations as The Redeemer continues to be absent.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

@MissKatefabe because Miro's god is dead and the Carny God took his slot
@MissKatefabe Lemme know if you ever find out the answer to this. I would like to know.
@MissKatefabe Because he's the King of the Mountain, The Chosen One, and The Last Outlaw.
@MissKatefabe That's just Miro in a Mark Twain costume, don't be deceived.
@MissKatefabe Swap out Jarrett for Jay Lethal because at least Jeff can be fun
@MissKatefabe I’ve asked myself that even before Miro was a wrestler 😂
@MissKatefabe I like Jarrett, but this is such a good question! Where is Miro?!
@MissKatefabe It's ok not supposed like Jarrett
THIS!!! WE WANT MIRO!! twitter.com/misskatefabe/s…
I was just saying this except I said House Of Black but Miro's another one.Or BandidoOr WillowOr Brian CageOr Nyla Rose.Or Serena Deeb.Or... twitter.com/MissKatefabe/s…
I WOULD LOVE TO KNOW. twitter.com/MissKatefabe/s…
A question I really REALLY didn't think we'd have to ask as we're rapidly approaching the year of our Lord 2023. But here we are. twitter.com/MissKatefabe/s…
Questions that I want answered for a $1000, Alex! #AEWRampage twitter.com/MissKatefabe/s…

Ironically enough, following The House of Black's loss at All Out, the Malakai Black-led faction took time off from television. However, a few weeks back, the group finally returned to Tony Khan's promotion and got off to a fresh start in the company. Meanwhile, Miro still continues to be absent.

The 36-year-old is also a former TNT Champion and is regarded as one of the most dominant champions in AEW history.

He won the title by beating Darby Allin, who coincidentally will be challenging Samoa Joe for the same championship on the upcoming episode of Dynamite.

What is your take on Tony Khan not booking Miro in AEW? Sound off in the comment section

Edited by Neda Ali
