"Welcome back MI$$ that B*tch" - Athena reacts after major star makes surprising AEW return

AEW Collision saw a huge name return that made the crowd go wild. The return was that of former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill.

Her return not only got the fans hyped, but also fellow wrestlers, as ROH Women’s Champion Athena took to Twitter to show her excitement. In the post, she also mentioned that she cant wait for both Statlander and Cargill to face off again.

She tweeted:

"@aew Welcome back MI$$ that B*tch Aka @Jade_Cargill. I can't wait to see yall run this match back!!! #JadevsStat2"

Cargill had been out of action since May 28th after she lost her TBS title to Kris Statlander, after an impromptu match at Double or Nothing. She returned out of the blue, and took out everyone in the ring, including current TBS Champion, Kris Statlander.

It looked as though Kris Statlander had seen a ghost when Jade offered her a helping hand. Kris took the offer, only for Cargill to lift her up and hit her face first onto the mat. Cargill then took the TBS title that was down on the mat, and lifted it signifying that she is coming for it next.

A rematch between the two will be exciting nonetheless, and it should make for a great spectacle when it happens.

