"Welcome Back Sasha Banks" - Fans erupt to former WWE champion's 'return'

Mercedes Mone was hailed by fans for harkening back to her WWE days and bringing back Sasha Banks’ persona in a surprising ‘return.’ It was refreshing to see her turn back the clock in what was a great sight to behold for the fans.

The former WWE star put her TBS Championship on the line against Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution in what was a hard-hitting match. The match went on for a good while but in the end, it made no difference to the reign of Mercedes Mone as she picked up the win.

However, it was another aspect that fans latched onto during the match. Fans watching Revolution pointed out how she brought back her old hairstyle that she had during her time as Sasha Banks in WWE. That is because, unlike any other time in AEW, she was seen sporting purple hair.

Mone is known for her vibrant hairstyles, which she often changes to suit her persona. Seeing how dominant she was, it was no surprise to see her pick up the win and continue her reign as AEW TBS Champion. It is hard to see anyone from the current roster taking the title from her.

