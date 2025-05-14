"Well done TK," "Fight fire with fire" - Fans left stunned after AEW airs Beach Break 2025 ad during WWE show

An AEW Beach Break advertisement was suddenly spotted airing during a WWE show, which left many watching in shock. Fans have posted their reactions to this, with many commending Tony Khan for this interesting approach.
Tomorrow night in Chicago, the promotion will be holding this year's edition of Beach Break and will feature both Dynamite and Collision. This comes less than two weeks before their Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Action this week is sure to have many implications for the event.
Tonight on NXT on the CW Network, a quick 30-second advertisement for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break was aired. This featured the show's main event, which will see Samoa Joe challenge Jon Moxley for the world title in a Steel Cage Match.
Fans were taken aback by this sudden advertisement. Many mentioned how this hyped them up for tomorrow's show. Others commended Tony Khan for fighting fire with fire, seeing as they have found several WWE shows being booked on the same day as AEW shows.
Recently, the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly booked both their Evolution event on the same weekend as All In: Texas. This comes as a surprise as an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is booked on the same day as the Tony Khan-led company's pay-per-view.
What is going down at AEW Beach Break?
The annual Beach Break week kicks off with Dynamite tomorrow night, which promises to be a great show. The promotion is continuing down their road to Double or Nothing, with only two matches made official for the PPV till now.
Here are the matches and segments scheduled for this week, with more to be announced soon.
- AEW World Championship Steel Cage match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe
- Will Ospreay & 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander
- Four-way Eliminator match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue. vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM
- Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen
- Bobby Lashley gives his answer to MJF
- Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne (on Collision)
Tomorrow's show may shape up some matches at the pay-per-view, as some storylines could progress during the show. It remains to be seen what other surprising developments could take place.