"Well done TK," "Fight fire with fire" - Fans left stunned after AEW airs Beach Break 2025 ad during WWE show

An AEW Beach Break advertisement was suddenly spotted airing during a WWE show, which left many watching in shock. Fans have posted their reactions to this, with many commending Tony Khan for this interesting approach.

Ad

Tomorrow night in Chicago, the promotion will be holding this year's edition of Beach Break and will feature both Dynamite and Collision. This comes less than two weeks before their Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Action this week is sure to have many implications for the event.

Tonight on NXT on the CW Network, a quick 30-second advertisement for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break was aired. This featured the show's main event, which will see Samoa Joe challenge Jon Moxley for the world title in a Steel Cage Match.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans were taken aback by this sudden advertisement. Many mentioned how this hyped them up for tomorrow's show. Others commended Tony Khan for fighting fire with fire, seeing as they have found several WWE shows being booked on the same day as AEW shows.

Recently, the Stamford-based promotion has reportedly booked both their Evolution event on the same weekend as All In: Texas. This comes as a surprise as an edition of Saturday Night's Main Event is booked on the same day as the Tony Khan-led company's pay-per-view.

Ad

Fans react to the advertisement [Credit: Fan reactions on X]

What is going down at AEW Beach Break?

The annual Beach Break week kicks off with Dynamite tomorrow night, which promises to be a great show. The promotion is continuing down their road to Double or Nothing, with only two matches made official for the PPV till now.

Ad

Here are the matches and segments scheduled for this week, with more to be announced soon.

AEW World Championship Steel Cage match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Will Ospreay & 'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander

Four-way Eliminator match: Toni Storm (c) vs. Skye Blue. vs. Mina Shirakawa vs. AZM

Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen

Bobby Lashley gives his answer to MJF

Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne (on Collision)

Expand Tweet

Tomorrow's show may shape up some matches at the pay-per-view, as some storylines could progress during the show. It remains to be seen what other surprising developments could take place.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More