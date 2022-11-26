"Were really close to getting this" - Twitter explodes to blockbuster dream match between Kevin Owens and 8-time World Champion

Wrestling fans from around the world are once again trying to will an inter-promotional dream match into existence, this time featuring top WWE Superstar Kevin Owens.

Owens recently announced himself as the fifth member of Sheamus' team to face The Bloodline at Survivor Series in the first-ever War Games match on the main roster.

With KO's name fresh in everyone's mind, the Twitter account @IWCBookingBot has put together a match graphic for a dream encounter that would occur on AEW Dynamite between Owens and NJPW legend Kota Ibushi.

The reaction to this proposed dream match has been large, to say the least, with many people stating on social media how much they would love to see Kevin Owens take on The Golden Star.

Some fans are worried that if the match ever did take place, it would be so physical that the two men would end up injuring each other's necks.

Apollo @Apollo3x1 @IWCBookingBot Kevin vs ibushi in a "first to drive their opponents neck into the apron wins" match @IWCBookingBot Kevin vs ibushi in a "first to drive their opponents neck into the apron wins" match

AZMism🇹🇭 @_big_ben___ @IWCBookingBot Their necks aren’t making it out of this match @IWCBookingBot Their necks aren’t making it out of this match😭😭

While others have stated that, in retrospect, this match isn't too far away from happening.

Brett Estes @AKAMasonKeller @IWCBookingBot If you think about it, we were really close to getting this match. @IWCBookingBot If you think about it, we were really close to getting this match.

However, one fan, in particular, noted that this match could have already happened in WWE had Kota Ibushi signed a full-time contract with the company after the Cruiserweight Classic tournament in 2016.

Kevin Owens has a long history with Kota Ibushi's former partner

While Kevin Owens has never crossed paths with Kota Ibushi in his career, he has crossed paths with Ibushi's Golden Lovers team-mate and former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Omega and Owens (who went by the name Kevin Steen at the time) were both opponents and partners during their time on the independent scene, competing in companies like Ring of Honor and PWG.

Both men have one win each in their careers, with Omega beating Owens during the 2009 Battle of Los Angeles tournament for PWG, a tournament which Kenny would go on to win.

Owens would get his win back a few months later at a Ring of Honor event in March 2010 in what would turn out to be one of Kenny's final matches for ROH before making the DDT promotion in Japan his full-time home.

Would you like to see Kevin Owens in AEW one day? Let us know in the comments section down below!

