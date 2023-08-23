What does AEW star Evil Uno look like unmasked?

AEW star Evil Uno, who appears on TV with a mask, once got his face revealed on camera, and it was a rare sight.

Evil Uno is one of the rising stars on the AEW roster. He is currently a member of The Dark Order faction ever since his debut. As a matter of fact, Uno is one of the most integral parts of the group as well. The 36-year-old star is definitely talented when it comes to in-ring and character work aspect.

Ever since his AEW debut, Uno has been wearing a mask as his identity, which is a unique kind of monster mask. Furthermore, very less people may have seen him without a mask on. Nevertheless, Uno's identity behind the mask perhaps got exposed in a backstage clip.

The footage is from the October 6th, 2021 TNT reality TV series "Rhodes to the top," that showed the backstage scenes from "Double or Nothing 2021" PPV, where several stars like Wardlow and so on could be seen alongside Evil Uno or perhaps another guy like Uno in his gear without a mask.

The clip of Evil Uno unmasked can be watched here.

How Evil Uno feels about The Dark Order on the main roster?

Uno made his AEW debut back in 2021 at the "Double or Nothing" PPV alongside his Dark Order faction members. He once reflected on how the faction has fared on the roster since its debut talking on the Ten Count podcast:

"When [The Dark Order] started, we were completely unknown. So at Double or Nothing, we showed up and we were met with, 'Who are you?' chants. Which, completely, at the time, was justifiable. We had been in Canada for about eight years and nobody knew who either of us was because we had changed names, changed characters. But that kind of was the goal was to come in and be a mystery and develop that mystery over time." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Moreover, Uno continues to be an active member of the AEW roster and it remains to be seen what the future has in store for The Dark Order member.

