"It will never change" - Cody Rhodes reveals what Brodie Lee told him after Dusty Rhodes' passing

AEW star Cody Rhodes recently revealed Brodie Lee's advice to him following Dusty Rhodes' passing, back in 2015.

Cody had a Q&A session with Daniel Trainor and opened up on several topics, including Brodie Lee's tragic passing. Cody recalled Brodie's advice being the only one he "really listened to," while he was going through the grieving period.

"You know, after my Dad passed we were in Quicken Loans Arena and it had been a few months. I remember I talked to Brodie, or Luke Harper at the time. But he actually gave me the only advice that I really listened to throughout that whole grieving period. He told me ‘it will never change.’ He told me that the feeling of still being in the room wasn’t going to go away. He had lost his Dad young, too. That advice...man. It made it so that I was able to channel the negative memories, even as gloomy or melancholy as they were, into a positive thing."

Cody and Brodie Lee feuded over the TNT title in AEW

Brodie Lee made his AEW debut back in early 2020 and was revealed as the Dark Order leader.

Lee went on to squash Cody in possibly the most dominant performance in AEW to date, to win the TNT title. He later lost the belt to Cody in a Dog Collar match, which turned out to be his final outing in the squared circle.

Cody and company did everything in their power to make Amanda Huber and Brodie Lee Jr. feel loved and comfortable following Brodie Lee's passing.

The entire AEW team garnered major praise from fans for the incredible tribute show held in memory of Lee and the way the company used his eight-year-old son on TV.

Cody never forgot how good of a friend Brodie Lee had been to him and is helping the Huber family in every manner that he can, at a time when they need it the most.