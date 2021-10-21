What did CM Punk tweet about the Susan G. Koman Organisation?

CM Punk has been called Voice for the Voiceless throughout his entire career. His opinion has rarely caused a stir on social media, but it has stayed relevant whenever it did.

One such instance happened in 2015 when CM Punk tweeted that Susan G. Komen's organization was a 'scam.' For those unaware, the organization, connected to nearly 50 countries, raises money to collect the necessary resources to cure patients with breast cancer.

Over the years, Komen has partnered with multiple companies, including WWE, in 2012. The superstars have promoted the organization by collecting funds, spreading awareness by selling pink merchandise, and featuring a pink-colored ring rope.

Now, one may wonder why this topic has emerged six years later. Moreover, what exactly did The Straight Edge Superstar say that it got everyone talking. Well, AEW has recently partnered with Susan G. Koman.

Despite the swift rise of the organization, it found itself in troubled waters thanks to CM Punk's tweet. The Straight Edge Superstar previously alleged that Komen was 'fake' and that its people are raising money for the sake of Breast Cancer:

"If you're going to give money to a company that claims to raise money for finding a cure for cancer, please do some research.Komen is a scam," CM Punk wrote.

Many thought Punk's tweet was also a dig at WWE, given its affiliation. However, the AEW star clarified that he was purely creating awareness, not targeting any wrestling promotion. Much to everyone's surprise, CM Punk also supported Komen and appeared in WWE's promotional video to send awareness regarding the same in 2013.

Regardless, Susan G. Komen's organization has garnered enormous controversy aside from the one discussed above. One theory allegedly claims that the organization's partnership with promotions is deceptive and that they've been promoting products to cause cancer.

Fans called out CM Punk after AEW partnered with Susan G. Komen

AEW fans recently blasted Tony Khan's promotion for partnering with Susan G. Komen. People called out CM Punk for the claim that he made against the organization. The Straight Edge Superstar responded, saying they're working on it.

AEW has since taken down its original tweet featuring its partnership with Komen. In a new tweet, the company announced a fundraiser for breast cancer without mentioning their collaboration.

What do you make of CM Punk's tweet? Sound off in the comments section below.

